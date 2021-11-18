For the city region, the government train plan’scraps off the table.’

Metro mayors from across the north of England have denounced the government’s rail proposals, calling them a “betrayal” and “settling for scraps off the table.”

At a news conference in response to the Government’s long-awaited Integrated Rail Plan, Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram was joined by representatives from Manchester, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, and Tyneside (IRP).

The Integrated Rail Plan, which was released earlier today, outlined the government’s strategy to HS2’s northern leg and the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) network.

The government’s ‘cheap and nasty’ train proposal will ‘hold Liverpool City Region back.’

The £96 billion put presented for IRP, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, would cut journey times across the North with 110 kilometres of new high-speed line.

Many of Northern leaders’ dreams have been crushed, with the eastern leg of HS2 being abandoned and a high-speed network connecting Liverpool, Manchester, Bradford, and Leeds reduced to mostly upgrades, with only a few sections gaining a new line.

The line between Liverpool and Warrington will be upgraded, but the journey time to Manchester will remain nearly the same – around 35 minutes.

Furthermore, the anticipated renovations in the Liverpool City Region are not expected to be finished until 2040.

Liverpool’s ambitions for a new inner-city railway station, capable of accommodating HS2 and NPR trains, were struck a further setback when it was announced that it “would need to be locally funded.”

At a press conference this afternoon, Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram described the judgment as “patently unfair.”

“What we want is HS2 and NPR coming into Liverpool,” he stated. Lime Street, on the other hand, is overly congested.

“Passing on the cost [of constructing a new train station]cannot be the solution.” Crossrail’s overruns would have covered the cost of our station. It’s clearly unjust, and it’s another promise that’s been breached.” Mayor Rotheram, speaking more broadly about the IRP, was unhappy by what he considered as a huge opportunity squandered.

“Northern Powerhouse Rail had the potential to be transformative for our area and the greater north, as well as significant for the UK as a whole,” he said. However, many voices, including my own, claimed to be able to accomplish transformation on a shoestring budget.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”