For the ‘Butter’ Music Video, Jungkook Noticed One ‘Cheesy’ Aspect of BTS’ Style

The members of BTS are well-known for their fashion and style choices, and the music video for “Butter” is no exception. The musicians celebrated the new song even before the YouTube video was released, forming two teams depending on their hair colors.

The music video for BTS’s song “Butter” has been released.

BTS released their 2021 single, “Butter,” shortly after releasing “Dynamite.” This song was followed by a vivid and colorful music video starring the members of the boy band and their signature dance moves.

These members took part in a special countdown before the premiere of the “Butter” music video, in true BTS manner. It received over 3 million views after being uploaded to the BangtanTV YouTube channel.

For the music video, several members had ‘Butter’ themed hair, which Jungkook described as ‘cheesy.’

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared for a virtual release party, spending time with ARMYs, prior to the debut of BTS’ music video, “Butter.” There were also some difficulties.

The members of this K-pop group were divided into two teams based on their hair color. With light-colored hair, RM, J-Hope, and Jimin formed the team “Butter,” with hair that matched the color of the culinary item.

According to a transcript on the video, Jin remarked of the two teams, “Team ‘Butter’ hair with blonde hair and team black hair.” “It is a fresh combination,” RM commented, wearing yellow sunglasses.

Jimin stated of his team, “We’re ready for this.” “Butter is ready to be performed by our hairs.”

"It's excessive. Jungkook described it as "cheesy." Despite being a part of the dark hair team, Jungkook's hair had purple undertones.