For the bank holiday, a canalside pop-up market will operate.

An empty plot close to The Strand has been authorized for a pop-up market that is anticipated to kick-start the rebirth of Bootle.

Ten shipping containers will be built up on the former Post Office site along the canal as food and drink booths, as well as a “urban garden” and an events space, according to plans agreed by Sefton Council last week.

The property will hold its maiden event during the August bank holiday weekend to test the council’s ambitions for the area, with a longer-term opening scheduled for later this year.

During the pandemic, the Bootle Strand shopping district lost approximately £3 million. The council expects that the market would enhance the town’s economy by attracting more people to the region and giving additional consumers for nearby companies.

“We are proudly and passionately dedicated to the rebuilding of Bootle, which has been affected hard by the pandemic and has too long been overlooked,” Sefton Council leader Cllr Ian Maher said.

“Our transformation plans will benefit the local and regional economy by creating jobs and acting as a catalyst for additional investment, giving attention and much-needed emphasis to an area of our borough that is rich in prospects.

“I am pleased with our progress thus far as we continue on the path to regenerating one of our much-loved town centres. The granting of planning permission for Bootle Canalside brings a key project one step closer, and I know exciting times lie ahead for Bootle.” Other plans for the area include a bid for £14.5 million from the government to fund a virtual reality “flying theatre.”

There are also proposals to spend further in The Strand, including the conversion of part of the shopping center’s units into non-retail facilities.

This would provide the ailing council-owned shopping centre new uses, as it lost £3 million last year and is expected to lose another £3 million over the next three years.