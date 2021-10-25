For Son Deacon’s 18th Birthday, Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reunite [Photos].

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, her ex-husband, recently reunited for a very important occasion.

The former couple met over the weekend to celebrate their son Deacon’s 18th birthday.

Phillippe shared photographs of himself, Witherspoon, and Deacon seated at a table and getting ready to eat cake on Instagram on Saturday. The actor sent a beautiful message for his son beside the family photos.

“Happy 18th birthday to our beautiful, intelligent, talented, and compassionate son. You are a great light in this world, and everyone who knows you adores you “In the caption, Phillippe wrote: “We are fortunate to be your parents. Love you, pup… (I’d say @reesewitherspoon, we did quite well).” Deacon commented on his father’s article, saying, “Dad, thank you very much!! I’m in love with you.” Her ex-remark husband’s drew a response from the “Morning Show” star, who echoed Phillippe’s views. Witherspoon commented, “So proud of our boy.” “I’m referring to our ADULT son!” In the comments area, Deacon’s fans and followers wished him a happy birthday. Some gushed about Phillippe and Witherspoon’s co-parenting skills, while others commended the trio’s “amazing genes.”

“What a monument to your love and support for each other. Inside and out, this is a lovely family “Elex Michaelson penned the piece.

“How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!!” Witherspoon wrote with a series of images of her son on Instagram.

“He was in the backyard one day, exchanging Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior. He’s taller than me the next day, grilling the family steaks and composing his own music with his best buddies “she penned “My heart swells with pride for the young man he is growing into. Deacon, happy 18th birthday! To the moon, the sun, and all the stars, I love you.” Ava, the couple’s 22-year-old daughter, is also theirs. Witherspoon has a 9-year-old son with spouse Jim Toth, and Phillippe has a 10-year-old daughter with Alexis Knapp.

In March 1997, Phillippe and Witherspoon met on her 21st birthday. The former couple married in 1999 and divorced in 2008, the same year they starred in the R-rated cult teen film “Cruel Intentions.”

Despite the fact that their two children are now adults, Witherspoon and Phillippe are still hesitant to show the film to Ava and Deacon owing to its mature themes. Phillippe told E! News last month that his thoughts on the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.