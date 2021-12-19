For sale is a ‘unique’ Victorian property with a ‘amazing’ modern addition.

A ‘unique’ mansion in Merseyside has been placed for sale, featuring a mix of Victorian and modern construction.

The three-bedroom house has a double fronted design, which means it has genuine historical characteristics in the front but also has a modern second entry.

Behind a wrought iron gated driveway, the’striking’ side entrance goes directly onto the grounds and an elevated wooden decking seating area.

On a street where Premier League footballers have resided, a £1.2 million home has been built.

It’s tucked away on Bradley Street in a quiet cul-de-sac, yet it’s still within walking distance of everything Southport has to offer.

The semi-detached house is on the market with Ball and Percival and is expected to sell for £319,995.

According to Rightmove data, the average price of a home in Southport during the last year was £229,787.

The majority of those sales were semi-detached homes, which sold for an average of £203,645.

Flats sold for £136,030 on average, while detached houses sold for £366,071.

Overall, sales prices in Southport increased by 8% over the previous year and increased by 19% over the 2018 peak of £193,777.

The mix of modern and period characteristics can also be seen inside the property, according to images on Rightmove.

Guests are greeted by a bright contemporary corridor with a balustrade staircase going to the first level when they enter the home.

There is also a bathroom and a storage box in this large area.

A kitchen and dining area are separated by an arch from the hallway.

The kitchen features high-gloss base and wall units, as well as a breakfast bar, pull-out pantry drawers, and a dishwasher.

A utility cupboard houses the washing machine and tumble dryer, rounding out the kitchen.

A lounge with a feature multi-fuel burner completes the ground level.

The three bedrooms are on the first floor, one of which has a dressing room or home office.

The following is an excerpt from the listing: “Ball & Percival are delighted to present this genuinely one-of-a-kind three-bedroom semi-detached property, which has been specially created by the current vendors to produce a home of truly exceptional quality.

“The elegantly crafted mansion stands in stark contrast to the. ”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”