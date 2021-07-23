For sale is a ‘spectacular’ £625k townhouse in the heart of the Georgian Quarter.

An opportunity to purchase a “beautiful” property in one of Liverpool’s most desirable areas has arisen.

This historic townhouse is located in the middle of the city, and it is a property that many people pass by on their way to work or college every day.

The house on Catharine Street has the “elegance” of a period property, yet it has also been recently refurbished in a “modern style.”

Through the keyhole of a startlingly modern spin on a ‘deceptively vast’ medieval home

Purplebricks has advertised the townhouse, which spans four floors and has a basement, for £625,000.

Houses like these don’t come up for sale very often in the region, but a similar home on Catharine Street is currently on the market for £649,995.

A four-bedroom house on Hillfoot Road in Woolton, 4.6 miles away, is on the market for £650,000.

Similar houses in Storeton, Wirral, are available on the real estate site for £849,950 and £749,950.

The property contains three reception rooms, a kitchen and dining room, and four double bedrooms, and is described as a “spacious family home.”

The dining room and a modern kitchen with built-in appliances are located in the basement.

A set of patio doors leads out from the huge kitchen into the back yard area.

Two reception rooms on the ground floor have classic historical fireplace surrounds.

The bedrooms are spacious and airy, with huge antique Georgian windows looking out onto Catharine Street.

A new carpet has been installed, and the rooms have been arranged in a minimalist style so that the future owner can personalize the space.

A spacious family bathroom has been refurbished with floor-to-ceiling tiles and includes Jack and Jill sink units, a large bath, and a walk-in shower.

There is also the extra benefit of private designated parking available for individuals who don’t like locating a parking space close to the city center.

The house also includes a large garden with tiered levels to make the most of the space, which is unusual for a home of this size.

A patio and tiles have been installed in the garden, leading to a decking area and outdoor. “The summary has come to an end.”