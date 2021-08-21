For sale is a million-pound mansion with an indoor swimming pool and spa.

In Merseyside, a new property has been listed in one of the region’s most “preferred districts.”

The five-bedroom house is set behind a private gated and walled yard and is spread across four storeys.

The house is characterized as being in one of Aughton’s “best” positions on Granville Park West.

People in Merseyside are being forced to sell their homes for thousands less than the asking amount.

The ‘luxurious’ home is on the market for £1,800,000, with similar properties in the Granville Park neighbourhood selling for £1,400,000 and £870,000.

The average house price in Aughton, according to Rightmove, is £353,499, up 8% from last year.

The bulk of transactions in the previous year were detached homes, which sold for an average of £448,004.

Semi-detached houses sold for £251,661 on average, while terraced houses sold for £201,744.

The resort has just undergone renovations, including the addition of a new indoor pool.

In some of the rooms, however, some “small works and cosmetic renovations” are still required.

“There is still a short schedule of minor works and cosmetic finishing needed to complete the property,” according to Fine and Country estate agents, “which would enable the future owner to add their unique tastes and finishes to an already well-designed contemporary home.”

A bright orangery room, a huge primary suite, and an indoor pool with a “relaxation space” are among the home’s highlights.

A gleaming corridor leads to a ‘striking’ central open staircase on the ground level, according to images of the house.

A dining space and separate laundry room open up to a more formal dining room in a spacious open plan kitchen.

A family living room on the other side of the property connects to a recently built orangery that views part of the garden.

The orangery has bi-folding doors on three sides and skylights, giving it a bright, ‘impressive’ space that would be ideal for entertaining in the warmer months.

The lower level also contains a ‘fabulous’ swimming pool with a spa, in addition to a downstairs bedroom and bathroom.

The house’s top levels are split, allowing part of it to be used as a “separate duplex apartment” if the buyers so desire.

There is a galleried on the main first floor.