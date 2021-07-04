For sale is a ‘magnificent’ £1.2 million property on Liverpool’s waterfront.

A magnificent Grade II listed mansion on Liverpool’s waterfront has become available for purchase.

The ‘impressive’ seven-bedroom home is located on the corner of the exclusive Grassendale Esplanade and the exclusive North Road.

The Grassendale mansion is one of the most expensive residences for sale in the area, with ‘magnificent’ views of the River Mersey.

As demand surges, there is a sense of desperation in the “wild” housing market.

For the expensive price tag of £1.2 million on the market with Strike, purchasers are offered a “wonderful” family house.

Grassendale is well-known for having some of Merseyside’s most costly homes.

Grassendale, which is near Aigburth and Allerton but closer to Liverpool’s shore, has previously been ranked as having some of the city’s most expensive residences.

In the last 12 months, the area’s total average price for detached residences was £640,000, according to Rightmove.

That’s more than £300,000 more than the Liverpool average, with detached property prices in the city averaging £337,659 last year.

A fully renovated basement, a gym, library, wine cellar, and theater with bar room are among the property’s other highlights, in addition to the stunning views across the sea.

Despite being recently renovated, the historic property has many of its lovely traits, according to images on Rightmove.

Ceiling roses and elaborate panel mouldings, typical of period homes, may still be found in the Grade II listed property.

Marble and cast iron fireplaces, hardwood flooring, and ornamental arches are just a few of the original elements.

Bathroom skylights, internal lamps, and a conservatory are among the attractive new amenities.

Built-in appliances, a center island, and a huge utility room that opens to the dining area are all features of the newly renovated kitchen.

Four of the seven ‘generous’ double bedrooms are located on the first level. The main bedroom has a dressing room, and the other three bedrooms share two bathrooms that have been “beautifully restored.”

Three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom are located on the second floor.

A fully refurbished basement with a gym, study, wine cellar, and cinema room with bar is also available.

The house’s buyer will also receive the surrounding gardens as well as a coach. The summary comes to a close.