For Paramount Sci-Fi, director Jeff Nichols drops the ‘A Quiet Place’ spinoff.

After Jeff Nichols opted to quit the project for a sci-fi film under the same studio, the “A Quiet Place” spinoff that is in the works at Paramount will have to find a new director.

Sources exclusively told Deadline Wednesday that the 42-year-old film director and screenwriter from Little Rock, Arkansas, mutually parted ties with the horror franchise’s future entry, which is yet untitled.

Nichols is reported to have moved his concentration to another Paramount project, a science-fiction project that the studio is also excited about. The project’s title is also unknown, as are the plot elements.

In terms of the next installment of “A Quiet Place,” the production company is screening a number of prospective successors to fill the vacuum left by Nichols. According to Collider, following the success of “A Quiet Place Part II,” Paramount is working rapidly to find a new director.

Because it will be the first film in the series not directed by John Krasinski, who developed, directed, and starred in the first two films, the third chapter is being referred to as a spinoff rather than a threequel.

The spinoff will continue to be based on a Krasinski concept, although little is known about the plot at this time. In the aftermath of Nichols’ departure from the franchise, it’s also unclear whether Paramount would preserve the script he wrote for the project or hire a new writer.

The spinoff will almost certainly introduce new characters to fans of the original two films. While it’s not impossible, Krasinski and Emily Blunt are unlikely to reprise their roles in the sequel, according to Deadline.

The sequel to the franchise, which was released in May, was a huge hit, grossing $57 million in its first weekend in the United States. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it also made $300 million worldwide.

In related news, a single-player horror video game version of the original film franchise will be released next year. EP1T0ME, Saber Interactive, and Illogika will work on it, according to SlashGear.