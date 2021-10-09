For National Curry Week, we tried M&S Takeaway For One.

It’s National Curry Week, which is the ideal occasion to indulge in what is largely regarded as one of Britain’s best dishes.

You’ve probably had a curry this week, whether you ordered it in, made it from scratch, or heated it up in the microwave.

Marks and Spencer is famed for its great cuisine, and their diverse menu appeals to a wide range of customers.

However, their Takeaway For One selection is perfect for folks who live alone or for when you’re having a themed night and everyone can’t decide which curry is the finest.

There’s something for meat lovers and vegans both with Butter Chicken, Chicken Jalfrezi, and Saag Paneer.

The Chicken Jalfrezi box, which came with three packages, was my first choice.

Pilau rice and two onion bhajis were in one, Bombay aloo (also known as Bombay potatoes) was in another, and the namesake curry was in the third.

You can make it in the microwave in under seven minutes or bake it in less than half an hour.

While using the oven is recommended, I choose to use the microwave instead (which honestly could have used a little more time).

I heated the food for the specified amount of time, but the Bombay aloo seemed hard and undercooked to me; the flavors were still present, but the texture was distracting.

To avoid this, I would either microwave it for longer or bake it till it is tender.

In terms of flavor, I believe it’s fairly strong – you can tell it’s a ready meal, but it’s of decent quality.

It’s an incredible value at £5 for two sides, and the onion bhajis were the star of the show for me.

If you’re looking for a quick curry night, I’d highly recommend ordering M&S cuisine from Ocado, where they have an incredible selection of dishes.

Have you been partaking in National Curry Week festivities? Let us know at @TheReviews Club on Twitter.