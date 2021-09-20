For ‘Mare of Easttown,’ Kate Winslet wins her first Emmy in ten years.

After ten years, Kate Winslet won another Emmy for her performance in HBO’s drama series “Mare of Easttown.”

After winning the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Winslet, 45, beat out Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”), Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”), Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”), and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”). She thanked her fellow candidates and discussed her involvement in the series in her award speech.

“I just want to thank my fellow nominees in this decade, which needs to be about women supporting one another. I stand by you and salute you. According to Variety, she opened her acceptance speech by saying, “I’m proud of all of you.”

“It looks like ‘Mare of Easttown’ is this cultural moment, and it brought people together and gave them something to speak about other than a worldwide pandemic, and I want to thank everyone for watching our show,” she continued. “Brad Ingelsby, you created a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother and, quite honestly, you made us all feel validated.”

Winslet’s recent Emmy win is her first in over a decade, according to the site. In 2011, she earned an award for her performance in “Mildred Pierce.” She was also nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series as an executive producer.

Three Emmy Awards went to “Mare of Easttown.” Evan Peters took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film. Julianne Nicholson also took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film.

The Emmy award for Peters and Nicholson was their first. In their acceptance speeches, both mentioned Winslet.

“Man, you’re a natural actor. It turns out you’re pretty good at looking after an entire show. According to People, Nicholson remarked of the “Titanic” actress, “You lead all of us every step of the way with such care, wisdom, and love.”

“Had you not called and asked if I wanted to come to Philly with you, I would have probably read the first two episodes, concluded, ‘Nah, the priest did it,’ and stayed at home. As a result, I owe it to you,” she continued.

When Peters gave his acceptance speech, he did the same thing. He expressed gratitude to his parents as well as the show’s viewers. He also congratulated Winslet on “being Kate Winslet” and hailed director Craig Zobel.