For just £1, you may become a member of the National Trust.

Every year, thousands of walkers visit National Trust locations.

More than 350 historic places and green spaces in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are protected by the UK conservation charity.

Speke Hall, Formby Beach, 59 Rodney Street, and other attractions in Merseyside are popular with visitors.

Holidaymakers can also book vacations at their cottages, hotels, and bed and breakfasts, as well as group lodging, touring vacations, and working vacations.

National Trust offers a variety of memberships, and due to TopCashback, costs are currently at their lowest ever, with the first month costing as little as £1.

The National Trust offers four different membership options:

A National Trust membership now includes the following benefits:

The majority of the places in their care are open to the public for free (with some pre-booking) Almost all of their parking lots are free (with some pre-booking) The National Trust Handbook has a wealth of information about its properties. Three times a year, the National Trust Magazine is full with inspiration, interviews, and news. Access to their online Members’ Area, which includes exclusive sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes content.

With this TopCashback deal, you can join the National Trust and earn cashback.

When you join the National Trust as a Family, Joint, or Individual member, you will receive a £5 rebate.

Individual subscriptions normally £6 per month, so you can get the first month for just £1 with this bargain.

However, no cashback is offered on renewals or Life memberships, and all purchases must be made instantly and entirely online.

Individual subscriptions for adults (26+) cost £6 per month or £72 per year; young people (18-25) pay £36 per year; and juniors (0-17 years – under 5s are free) pay £10 per year – sign up here.

Two adults (aged 18+) living at the same address can join for £120 per year or £10 per month – find out more here.

Two individuals (over the age of 18 and residing at the same residence) and their children or grandkids can join as a family (17 or under, under 5s go free).