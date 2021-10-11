For ‘Johnny & Clyde,’ Megan Fox Debuts Silvery Blonde Tresses.

Megan Fox’s distinctive brunette hair have been modified for her next picture “Johnny and Clyde.” On Sunday, the “Jennifer’s Body” star revealed her new silvery blonde hair on Instagram.

Fox plays Alana, a criminal leader who runs a successful casino, in “Johnny and Clyde,” which also stars Tyson Ritter from “Preacher.” Fox will be pursued by “two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an eternal crime rampage,” according to the trailer. Fox flaunted her new silvery blonde hair in a wavy blowout in an Instagram photo, with dark brown roots visible in the centre portion. In the caption of her Instagram shot, the actress and model teased her new persona, adding, “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like.” Miles Jeffries, Fox’s hairstylist, also shared Fox’s new look on Instagram, adding in the caption, “Major hair transition for @meganfox.” He tagged wigmaker Merria Dearman in his post, implying that Fox may have decided to wear a wig rather than color her natural brunette locks.

Fox has made news in the past for her spectacular wardrobe choices. With her eye-catching bare look, the “Transformers” actor graced the VMAs red carpet alongside her lover Machine Gun Kelly just last month. She was dressed in a sheer Mugler gown with sparkling embroidery, gold pumps, and a damp haircut as she arrived at the event.

She attended her first Met Gala after the VMAs, sporting a fiery red beaded gown by Dundas with criss-cross laces and a dramatic thigh-high slit. Lorraine Schwartz gems and a pair of crimson Jimmy Choo shoes completed her ensemble.

Meanwhile, director Tom DeNucci of “Johnny and Clyde” had hinted that Fox’s character in the film will be “quite dark.”

“I don’t want to give too much away,” he continued, “but visually we wanted her to be almost like a Disney princess, but a messed up, very dark, twisted version of that.”