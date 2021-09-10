For John Mulaney’s ex Anna Marie Tendler, Olivia Munn’s pregnancy would be “quite difficult.”

Mulaney, 39, and Munn, 41, announced on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that they are expecting a child soon. The news, according to a source close to his estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler, would be difficult for her to accept.

“Anna Marie knew he was having affairs with other women before he went to therapy in December. And his claims to friends that he was protecting her before he went to treatment were untrue; she didn’t need it,” the person told Page Six.

“By seeking the help of Anna Marie, John was attempting to protect himself. But she was still hurt by his decision to end her marriage, and she was hurt by how it went down; it wasn’t something she wanted; she wanted to work it out. I’m sure she’ll be devastated to learn of the pregnancy.”

When Mulaney and Tendler were dating, they were open about Mulaney’s desire for children. In his 2015 comedy special “The Comeback Kid,” the comedian talked about the constant pressure from his peers to start a family with his then-wife, Tendler.

“Our real estate agent longed for us to have a kid more than anyone else in our lives. He answered, “More than anyone else in our family,” according to Page Six. She was always implying it. As we entered each room, she’d comment, ‘So here might be an office… or maybe a nursery.’

Mulaney stated that his estranged wife had to remind the agency that they didn’t want to start a family. Despite their complaints, she continued to say, “No, no, I know.”

“You don’t know if you’ll have [children], but you never know. Sometimes you have no idea what’s going to happen until it occurs. This is a fire that has started in a garbage bin. It may be a nursery, he continued, recalling their conversation with the agency.

Mulaney and Tendler married on July 5, 2014. In May, they announced their breakup. Mulaney and Munn's relationship was widely publicized shortly after their breakup. Several Twitter users speculated that he was having an affair with the "X-Men: Apocalypse" actor. However, he and, as he mentioned in his most recent interview with Meyers,