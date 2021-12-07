For his work with BetterUp, Prince Harry collaborates with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The accomplishments Prince Harry has achieved as Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp, a personal coach app, is being shared.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex published a fresh blog detailing his accomplishments with BetterUp and his goals for his involvement with the company, which was co-authored by co-founders Alexi Robichaux and Eduardo Medina.

Since joining BetterUp in March, Prince Harry, according to the post, has helped the company build ties with groups near to his heart, including his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

BetterUp partnered up with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), a foundation that helps and funds youth advocacy projects across the Commonwealth, to give 1,000 young leaders free access to BetterUp’s entire coaching platform, according to Prince Harry.

He wrote, “The influence of our mission is on a worldwide scale.” “We saw it earlier this year in our partnership with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, when 1,000 inspiring young leaders from across the Commonwealth received tools for resilience and mental fitness that will stay with them for the rest of their lives and help them accelerate their impact on the world.” BetterUp provided free access to the app to young leaders all over the world, according to Robichaux and Medina “so that they are better prepared for the challenges of entrepreneurship and so that their innovative ideas can become a reality “The collaboration with Queen Elizabeth’s global program is aimed at helping them build and strengthen their confidence, resilience, and mental fitness, so they can expand their work, have a better chance of bringing their creative ideas to life, and ultimately, help their organizations drive greater impact,” says the statement “the company’s co-founders wrote

They also announced their decision to join Pledge 1%, a global initiative co-founded by Salesforce chairman and CEO Marc Benioff, Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar, and others that encourages businesses to donate 1% of their equity, staff time, product, or earnings to their communities.

BetterUp has been giving its staff five paid days to volunteer in humanitarian activities that are meaningful to them, according to the co-founders. Organizations that support neglected and disenfranchised individuals and communities have also benefited from free access to life-changing personal growth and development.

In his role as chief impact officer, Prince Harry expounded on this commitment, saying that social effect is “intrinsic” to BetterUp’s work and that their success is dependent on the positive social change they can achieve.

He also stated that he is convinced. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.