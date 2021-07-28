For his fans, Ed Sheeran is working on something special.

Ed Sheeran’s fans are in for a treat, it appears. The bestselling musician teased a new project with a brief video clip on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the caption, the 30-year-old English singer-songwriter said, “Was recording something amazing today.”

Sheeran appears in the video sporting a black T-shirt and pants. A semicircle of backing singers, all dressed in black, stands behind him. They sing a hauntingly lovely acapella of Ed Sheeran’s 2020 song “Afterglow” together.

Fans who couldn’t contain their excitement for Sheeran’s upcoming album watched the Instagram post at least 2.5 million times.

“I understand why you chose that location. The acoustics are outstanding. One fan said, “I love a capella music!”

Another person exclaimed, “That sounds wonderful!!”

Sheeran, unfortunately, did not share any other details about his new project.

It’s worth noting, though, that the video teaser arrives just days after his new track, “Bad Habits,” was released. According to Billboard, the song is now at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and is in its third week at the top of the Global Excl. U.S. charts.

“Bad Habits,” says the narrator. One month at the top. On July 24, the artist’s official Twitter handle said, “Thank you all for listening and supporting Ed’s new track.”

According to ABC News, “Bad Habits” is the lead song from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming fifth studio album, the title and release date of which are yet unknown.

In an earlier Instagram post, the “Shape of You” singer expressed his gratitude to his fans for the opportunity to write “Bad Habits.” He even called it “a fun tune to write.”

“In January, I wrote bad habits with @fredagainagainagainagain and @jmd snowpatrol. We hired an old country house with the idea that getting away from the studio would help us come up with the most fascinating songs, and for a month we just threw around crazy ideas and genres that I wouldn’t normally make,” Sheeran recounted. “‘Bad Habits’ happened by chance and turned out to be a lot of fun to write. I had no idea it would become the album’s first single at the time, but here we are. Please take a look at the video on YouTube, and I hope you enjoy it.”

Sheeran also scored his fourth Billboard No. 1 success as a songwriter this month, as BTS’ latest track, “Permission to Dance,” which he co-wrote with Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac, and Jenna Andrews, reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

