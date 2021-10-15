For His Daughter Jennifer’s Wedding, Bill Gates Arrives In A Helicopter In New York City [Photos].

Bill Gates, the billionaire businessman, arrived in New York City on Thursday for his daughter Jennifer Gates’ wedding on Saturday.

The 65-year-old Microsoft founder was photographed exiting a helicopter with his friends and family.

A Twitter user posted photos of his arrival, as well as shots of his daughter leaving a salon after allegedly obtaining a manicure and pedicure on the same day.

The user captioned the photographs, “Bill Gates arrived into Manhattan via helicopter on Thursday, ahead of his daughter’s wedding this weekend.” “Jennifer Gates departs Salon M after a red manicure and pedicure. She was then observed heading to the Greenwich hotel to finalize wedding preparations.” The author of “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” was seen wearing blue jeans and a white-button polo shirt. On his way out, he wore his customary sunglasses and carried a brown leather bag.

Melinda Gates, his ex-wife, arrived in the city on Monday in a helicopter, dressed in a fashionable outfit.

Melinda, 57, filed for divorce in May 2021, and it was finalized three months later. Both parties have agreed not to pay spousal support as part of their divorce settlement.

For 27 years, the former couple was married. Jennifer is 25 years old, Rory is 22 years old, and Phoebe is 18 years old. They married in January 1994 and have three children together: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.

Following the divorce announcement, a source revealed that their split was not unexpected because their relationship had been rocky for a long time.

“It’s been many years of opposing perspectives on the world, the foundation, and life in general, and those things have piled up,” the insider told People. “They’re older, and they’ve individually asked themselves, ‘Is there more out there than what I have?'” Jennifer, on the other hand, is getting ready to tie the knot with Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar. Jennifer and Nassar started dating in January of this year. The pair confirmed their engagement on Instagram in January 2020.

“I’m looking forward to spending the rest of our lives with you, learning, developing, laughing, and loving. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes “At the time, she captioned the shot.