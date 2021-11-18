For his 46th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian presents Travis Barker with his “dream car.”

This year, Kourtney Kardashian went all out to celebrate her fiancé Travis Barker’s birthday.

People reported that the 42-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum surprised Barker with a classic black ’80s-era Buick GNX for his 46th birthday earlier this week.

The Blink-182 drummer posted a series of black and white images of his birthday present on Instagram, including shots of the couple, dressed in matching skeleton sweatsuits, standing inside the car parked in front of the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California, and embracing just outside the vehicle.

In the caption, he said, “When your ideal gal brings you your dream automobile @kourtneykardash.”

Kardashian and Barker’s admirers wished him a happy birthday and remarked on the reality star’s generous gesture.

“Congratulations! [I’m] overjoyed that you’ve both discovered each other “One person made a remark.

“That’s fantastic! It was well deserved! Many blessings to both of you “another has been added.

“For my husband’s birthday, I’d like to be able to buy him an automobile. That is priceless!!!! “a third user commented

Some people pondered why Barker hadn’t purchased his “dream automobile” sooner, when he had the financial means. One netizen remarked, “Couldn’t you afford to buy your own dream car?”

Fans, on the other hand, defended Barker, pointing out that he is earning millions and most likely had his own reasons for not purchasing the vehicle. According to one suggestion, “It’s not about the money or whether or not you can afford it; it’s about something else entirely. It’s difficult to put into words. You’ll have a moment where you have a fantasy item or thing that you could buy but don’t.” Aside from buying her boyfriend a car, Kardashian paid a touching tribute to Barker on social media. She posted a series of adorable images of the two of them on Instagram, along with a short but nice remark.

“I f—king f—king f—king f—king f—king f—king Everything is my fave. My baby, I wish you a very happy birthday! “she penned

According to Kardashian’s Instagram Story pictures, the pair also recently celebrated Barker’s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

They were treated to a live mariachi band, birthday cake, and a beautiful spread of black balloons and window writing spelling out “Happy birthday Travis” while they were there.

The Poosh creator was also spotted riding a horse on the beach in Cabo San Lucas with two of her three children, whom she shares with ex-husband Scott Disick.

After nearly a year of dating, Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October.