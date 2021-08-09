For her husband Dalton Gomez’s birthday, Ariana Grande shares a never-before-seen wedding photo.

Ariana Grande shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding with her husband Dalton Gomez on his birthday.

The “Stuck with You” singer shared a few photographs of herself and real estate broker Gomez on Instagram Stories on Saturday, including a previously unseen black-and-white photo from their tiny wedding.

While Grande’s gorgeous puppy, Toulouse, nestled happily in the center of the couple, the newlyweds exchanged a romantic kiss in the photo.

Grande also shared a picture from their honeymoon in Amsterdam.

The duo may be seen in the photo wearing black protective face masks and seated on enormous Dutch shoes.

“Happy birthday to my baby, my hubby, and my closest friend,” Grande wrote in the post. Grande and Gomez have been “enjoying married life,” according to an Entertainment Tonight insider. “Ariana is happy and feels extremely relaxed,” the source claimed. “She feels like she is entering a new chapter of her life and is excited to see where it leads,” the source continued. “Ariana and Dalton felt like they couldn’t be as open about their relationship before they were married without it being scrutinized in the media, and now, they feel way more at ease,” the source added. “They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever,” the insider continued, adding that the two also love “making joint decisions.”

“Ariana is Dalton’s number one priority in everything they do, and he values her and shows it,” the person said. “Ariana loves how chill Dalton is and how understanding he is of her,” Gomez said. Grande and Gomez married on May 15 in a low-key ceremony at the singer’s house in Montecito, California.

According to E! News, the wedding was “small and personal.” “There was a lot of love and everyone is incredibly happy,” a source told the magazine, adding that the pair had constructed a guest list comprised of “close family and friends.” Everyone congratulates them. The source continued, “It was amazing and exactly what Ari wanted.”

Gomez proposed to Grande with a diamond and pearl ring five months prior to the wedding.