For Harry Potter lovers, the Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience walking route, located 40 minutes from Liverpool, is a must-see.

The excitement of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience can be felt the moment you step out of your car at Arley Hall & Gardens in Cheshire.

From a mile away, you can hear the famous Harry Potter soundtrack and see the dazzling lights bringing you to the brand-new walking trail, which takes 60 to 90 minutes to complete.

Many mystical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films are buried around the forest and brought to life with visual effects, lighting, and noises.

This holiday season, Tatton Park will offer a Christmas garden trail.

A guide gives a quick safety talk before using Dumbledore’s famed deluminator to light up the start of the trail and send you on your way into the Forbidden Forest.

Throughout the path, sound effects, music from the films, and memorable sequences from Harry Potter can be heard. Because the sounds of dark animals can be heard in the distance, it might be a little unsettling at times, so keep an eye on younger children! There are a variety of interactive photo options, such as winning Buckbeak’s trust and posing with wands that appear to be dueling.

Without Aragog’s lair, no Forbidden Forest trail would be complete. Get up close and personal with Hagrid’s big spider pal, who also has a few surprises in his den. You’ve got to keep your wits about you, as Argus Filch once said… Don’t worry if you don’t like spiders; you can still go around Aragog’s cave.

Along with the route, there are themed food and drink vendors, as well as restrooms and picnic benches, at the start, middle, and conclusion of the walk.

This features a butterbeer bar that serves the famous beverage. It has a lovely sweet caramel flavor and costs £9 for a bottle with a souvenir butterbeer cup.

Following the route, you will arrive in a village with the majority of food and drink stalls.

The end of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is breathtaking, and it will leave you speechless and even upset. But that’s all we’re going to say about it! Overall, the trek is a must-do. “The summary has come to an end.”