For Halloween, Lizzo Dresses Up As Baby Yoda And Walks The Streets Of Hollywood [Video].

Lizzo looked drastically different when she walked down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, dressed as Grogu aka Baby Yoda for Halloween.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old singer posted a 45-second video to her Instagram account. Lizzo was seen arriving at the area in her automobile, with a long blonde wig and her entire body painted green, in the footage. To imitate Baby Yoda’s character, the singer also wore large false ears.

She walked down the streets, greeting strangers who didn’t recognize her. One of the admirers, though, appeared to know her and approached her for a selfie. Lizzo enthusiastically took a selfie before chasing after and scaring other people on the street.

On the road, the “Exactly How I Feel” singer also posed for the cameras. She boarded a car once more to get to her second destination, West Hollywood, for Spotify’s Ghost Town Halloween party.

Lizzo approached the stage and played for the crowd before throwing away the microphone. At the end of the video, she wore a pair of black sunglasses.

The singer captioned the photo, “GROGU TAKES HOLLYWOOD.” “GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… IF YOU SAW GROGU LAST NIGHT… NO, YOU DIDN’T DO IT.” Lizzo’s Halloween appearance was a hit with social media users, who praised her in the comments area.

“Lizzo trolling the city is the best thing to happen this Halloween,” one admirer tweeted, while singer Kelela replied, “soooooo gooood” with a laughing emoji.

“Imagine not knowing you saw Lizzo till you came home,” another fan joked. “I believe it is the most iconic thing I have ever seen,” one person said. The character of Baby Yoda first featured in November 2019 on the Star Wars Disney+ TV series “The Mandalorian.”

Following the video, Lizzo shared a series of images with her Baby Yoda look over the weekend.

She wrote the following captions for the photographs: “‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recall of these events,’ said a spokeswoman from Grogu’s publicity team in response to the paparazzi photos taken last night. In fact, *jedi hand wave* these events never occurred.” Lizzo’s next project is a TV series called “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which is now in post-production and is set to premiere next year.