For Boxing Day, the Met Office has issued a snow yellow weather warning.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office for portions of the UK.

As a band of rain advances north, it appears to be transitioning to snow across northern England’s higher ground, as well as southern and central Scotland.

Strong winds, gusting to 35 to 45 mph in parts, are expected to make travel difficult throughout the higher Pennine and Cumbrian roads, as well as the Southern Uplands, in the early hours of Sunday.

Christmas Day weather forecast for Liverpool and other parts of the UK.

Blizzard-like conditions may exist for a short time over 300 or 400 meters in elevation.

During Sunday morning, these conditions are likely to spread into areas of Scotland’s hillier central regions, while snow turns to rain further south.

On Sunday, December 26, from 12.15 a.m. to 12 p.m., a weather warning is in effect.

Because the magnitude of the snowfall is unknown at this time, it will be especially important to monitor the prediction.

Affected regions and local governments

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk is a town in Perth and Kinross, Scotland.

Stirling

Durham

Northumberland

Cumbria

Lancashire

Dumfries and Galloway is a Scottish region.

Midlothian Council is a local government in Midlothian, Scotland

Borders of Scotland

West Lothian is a county in Scotland.

Bute and Argyll

East Ayrshire is a county in Scotland.

East Dunbartonshire is a county in Scotland.

North Lanarkshire is a county in Scotland.

South Lanarkshire is a county in Scotland.

West Dunbartonshire is a county in Scotland.

North Yorkshire is a county in England.

What to anticipate:

Snow and ice are expected to affect several roads and railways, resulting in lengthier travel times by vehicle, bus, and possibly train.

It’s conceivable that power and other services will be disrupted for a short time.