For BBC’s Take Off, Holly Willoughby dazzles in a tiny black dress.

Holly Willoughby’s recent dress for BBC’s Take Off drove her fans into a frenzy.

Take Off is a new BBC gameshow hosted by Holly and Bradley Walsh in which members of the public fight to win tickets on a plane that will ‘Take Off’ to a fantasy holiday destination.

The lucky winners jet off to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Mexico, or St Lucia after a week of games, celebrity surprises, and stories.

While critics have given the series mixed reviews, Holly’s followers have embraced the new show.

Contestants competed for a chance to win a safari trip to South Africa on tonight’s show.

Prior to the show, Holly, who is known for flaunting her fashion sense, shared a photo of her amazing ensemble on Instagram.

The 40-year-old wore a black dress by Roland Mouret, which is now on sale for £648 (down from £1295).

The pleated design and buttoned cuffs on the ‘Roseberry one-shoulder stretch-crepe midi dress’

Holly wore the dress with black heels and dark pink lipstick, and her short hair was styled in its customary waves.

One fan remarked on her dazzling look, saying, “Beautiful!” “I’m a big fan of one-shoulder dresses.”

“You are so beautiful it’s actually unfair,” wrote another.

“You look amazing,” said a third.

“You look a little like my favorite actress Reese Witherspoon,” said a fourth.