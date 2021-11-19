For a Royal Date Night With Prince William, Kate Middleton looks stunning in a glistening emerald gown.

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went out on a stylish royal date night at the theater.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the annual Royal Variety Performance on Thursday, according to People.

The event benefits the Royal Variety Charity, whose sole patron is Queen Elizabeth. The proceeds from the concert will benefit hundreds of entertainers in the United Kingdom who are struggling due to old age, illness, or hard times.

Prince William looked great in his dark blue velvet tuxedo, but it was Middleton who stole the show in a glistening green column gown by Jenny Packham, one of her favorite designers.

The garment was first seen on the duchess during her and Prince William’s tour of Pakistan in 2019. Instead of her usual bouncy blowout, she styled her hair in wavy, side-swept locks for their date night.

Duchess Kate’s appearance was praised by Twitter users, with one royal admirer calling it as “regal.”

“Kate looks stunning in whatever,” another Twitter user said.

A third user wrote, “[The Duchess of Cambridge] is wowing everyone, everywhere.”

“Gorgeous is an understatement. Both are flawless “a fourth royal admirer wrote in.

“She, at least in terms of fashion, talks the talk when it comes to the environment. She is a recycler “A fifth user made a comment. “Aside from that, renowned people’s clothes often make them look as if the clothes are wearing them because they are so extravagant, ill-fitting, or simply awful. Catherine, on the other hand, is comfortable in her own skin and knows what looks well on her.” Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, James Blunt, and the casts of “Moulin Rouge,” “Matilda the Musical,” and Cirque du Soleil performed at this year’s Royal Variety Performance, which was presented by British TV personality Alan Carr.

Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello also performed, as well as a special collaboration between actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir. Before entering the arena, Middleton and Prince William met some of the show’s stars.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge made news in September for her appearance at the Royal Albert Hall premiere of the James Bond film “No Time to Die.” Middleton wore a beautiful gold gown by Packham with a plunging neckline, folded sequins and crystals on a glitter tulle base, and a plunging neckline.

Middleton's gown was inspired by Bond girl Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton) from 1964's "Goldfinger," according to the British designer.