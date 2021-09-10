For a botched underworld shooting, gun thugs and gangland brothers have been imprisoned.

On the porch of David Barnes’ home, gunman Aaron Bretherton pretended to be a bogus pizza delivery person and shot him with a Glock revolver.

Anthony Morris, the getaway driver, and drug lord brothers Alan and John Tobin, who were involved in the gathering and distribution of critical intelligence before to the shooting, were also arrested.

Mr Barnes was wounded in the leg as he attempted to slam the front door that he had opened to Bretherton, who was armed with a rifle and a pizza box.

“At roughly 9 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, a man named David Barnes was shot through the leg on his own front doorstep,” prosecutor Jaime Hamilton stated.

“He wasn’t the planned target,” says the narrator. The plan was to shoot and hurt a man named Liam Byrne Jr. at his home location in a targeted attack. Mr Barnes was shot because, as Liam Byrne Jnr’s stepfather, he was the one who answered the door when the knock came.”

“The attack was carried out by a sophisticated criminal organization who were in dispute over the transit and control of drugs in and around the Warrington area,” Mr Hamilton told Liverpool Crown Court.

Those behind the attack on Poplars Avenue in Warrington, according to the barrister, believed Liam Byrne Jnr was “opposed” to them.

Bretherton, who was a serving soldier at the time, arrived at the shooting scene with Morris and a third individual who, for legal reasons, cannot be named.

Mr Hamilton described the mayhem at the address as follows: “Mr Barnes opened the door, and Mr Bretherton was outside.” He was armed with a pizza box and a Glock 9mm pistol.

“Mr Barnes was well aware that he was in danger. Aaron Bretherton began shooting as he attempted to close the door, injuring Mr Barnes with a bullet that went through his leg. Mr Bretherton then went back to his car, which Mr Morris had turned around for the getaway.”

Morris' phone was used to search the internet for terms like "gun shooting" while the men departed the scene.