Following their Instagram feud over Khloe Karadashian, Lamar Odom throws shade at Tristan Thompson.

Following their furious disagreement over their common ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom resorted to social media on Thursday to throw shade at Tristan Thompson. Odom retweeted a comment mocking Thompson, implying that he was continuing his internet spat with the retired NBA player.

The tweet, which included an edit of NBA players smiling and laughing while maintaining a straight face in response to Fergie’s singing of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, said, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to be tough on Lamar Odom.”

Thompson had threatened Odom after he made a seductive comment on Kardashian’s swimsuit photo on Instagram. Last week, the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” posted a photo of herself in bikinis while standing in an outdoor shower. In response to the photo, Odom wrote “hottie” before adding heart and heart-eye emojis.

After seeing Odom’s reaction to the image, Thompson, who had initially left some seductive emojis on his ex’s post, returned with another comment. He wrote, “Lamarodom God brought you back the first time.” He told Odom, “Play if you want, different results.” Since their breakup last month, the Boston Celtics player has been leaving romantic comments on Kardashian’s Instagram postings.

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 to 2013, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until December 2016, when Kardashian temporarily withdrew her petition following his drug overdose in October 2015. Kardashian and Thompson acknowledged their relationship and the fact that they were expecting their first child together in September 2016. They called it quits in 2019 after Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former friend.

After spending time together in quarantine, Thompson and Kardashian restarted their romance in August 2020, but they broke up again earlier this year.

Despite their divorce, a source close to the pair previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian remains faithful to Thompson and that it’s “quite feasible” that they’ll get back together. “For the time being, Khloe is single and appears content with that,” a source told the publication. “She and Tristan continue to co-parent and spend time together as a family. Despite the fact that he has disappointed Khloe numerous times, she remains devoted to Tristan.”