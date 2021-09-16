Following their inclusion on the Time100 list, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for having “no compassion” for their families.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, their detractors were not impressed.

Time published the complete list of honorees, as well as the seven global covers for the special 2021 Time100 edition, on Wednesday. The Duchess of Sussex wears a white shirt with matching high-waisted slacks on one of the covers, while the Duke of Sussex, dressed entirely in black, leans on her shoulder.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion on people they have never met, the duke and duchess show compassion for those they have never met. They don’t merely express their opinions. Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, stated about the couple, “They run toward the conflict.”

Some Twitter users, on the other hand, criticized Prince Harry and Markle, stating that their compassion does not extend to those close to them. Some have cited her estranged father, Thomas Markle, as well as their supposed troubled ties with the royal family.

One Twitter user said, “It’s a shame they don’t have compassion for the folks they DO know.”

“Compassion? Is this [Meghan’s] concern for her father, who suffered a heart attack and has yet to get a call from her… that compassion?” another person wrote.

“Compassion????” exclaimed another user. People that are compassionate and caring do not disparage their family in front of a celebrity chat show host. They also don’t cry about how bad their (rich) life is against the backdrop of one of the poorest sections of the country.”

“Compassion for those they have never met.

But they have contempt for those who are closest to them. “Really, Time? #DoBetter,” remarked a fourth user.

On GB News’ “Dan’s Digest,” British journalist and broadcaster Dan Wootton said, “I say it’s awful and a real tragedy [that Harry and Meghan]don’t have any compassion for the 95-year-old grieving Queen.”

Fans of the pair, on the other hand, lauded them for their efforts both before and after they left the royal life.

“Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are fitting recipients of this honor. They’ve encouraged me to donate to a number of organizations, and they’ve brought attention to the work of so many people who work for education, famine relief, children’s welfare, mental health advocacy, and so on,” one person said.

“Being empathetic doesn’t equal being a doormat,” another fan defended the couple. PERIOD, no one who displays concern over the skin color of my future offspring will receive compassion from me.”

“Wonderful choice!! This duo exemplifies kindness in action, which they have previously demonstrated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.