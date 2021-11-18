Following the terror attack, the security at Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been updated.

Following the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the UK’s terror threat level has been increased to “severe,” indicating that an attack is “very likely.”

Following the incident, the NHS Liverpool and Knowsley Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) have increased security at the hospital to “reassure staff, patients, and visitors.”

The hospital’s services are still available, and access to the facility has not changed.

The CCG wants to inform the public that no intelligence indicates that hospitals or other health facilities are being targeted at this time.

Following the national announcement of a raise in threat levels, all NHS organizations were reminded of the need to ensure their security was robust and operational, while also encouraging staff to remain cautious.

According to a representative for the NHS, “Following the terrorist attack on Sunday 14th November at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, we understand that patients and visitors may be concerned about safety and security on the hospital grounds.

“On the hospital grounds, however, increased security has been implemented, including a police presence, in order to reassure staff, patients, and visitors.

“Staff will be requested to produce their ID card to obtain entry to our facilities, while patients and visitors will be asked to provide an appointment letter or confirm who they are visiting, as is standard procedure.

“While the national threat level has risen from “substantial” to “severe,” Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy has stated that “there is no specific threat to the area” and that “incidents like this are extremely rare.”

