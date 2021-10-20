Following the success of ‘Squid Game,’ Netflix is changing its viewership metric.

The streaming giant acknowledged the success of the Korean-language TV drama in its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday before disclosing a change in how it measures viewership data for its episodes and movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix indicated in a letter to shareholders that instead of the two-minute view statistic, it will instead reveal the total number of hours customers viewed a show within 28 days of its premiere.

As a result, the streamer will be able to properly assess the success of whatever content it produces.

“We believe that engagement, as measured by hours viewed, is a little better indicator of overall success and member happiness for our titles. THR quoted Netflix as saying in its letter, “It also matches how outside providers assess TV viewing and gives due credit to rewatching.”

The statement comes after the streaming behemoth saw a spike in subscription numbers in the third quarter, owing primarily to the expansion of its Asia-Pacific members.

In the third quarter, Netflix reportedly added 4.4 million new paying customers, bringing the total number of paid subscribers to 214 million. The amount was higher than the 3.5 million forecasted in the preceding quarter.

Aside from the increase in paid memberships, Netflix also profited handsomely from its recent releases, particularly “Squid Game,” which earned $891.1 million in impact value despite a production expenditure of only $21.4 million, according to Bloomberg.

After gathering around 142 million views in the first 28 days of its release, “Squid Game” is currently the most viewed content on the platform. With 99 million views, Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction” finished in second, while “Bridgerton” came in third with 82 million views.