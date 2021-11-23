Following the singer’s knife photo, Madonna has received backlash for glorifying violence.

On Sunday, Madonna was chastised for sharing a set of photos with photographer Steven Klein. By releasing a photo of herself with a knife around her neck, the legendary singer has been accused of glorifying violence.

Users on social media also chastised the 63-year-old pop musician for bragging about individuals who work for nothing.

Madonna recently revealed “three never-before-seen covers” from her V Magazine cover session. When the magazine hits the market in November, she said, people will be able to read her interview with Jeremy O. Harris.

On Sunday, “The Material Girl” singer shared three images to Instagram and received a lot of backlash.

“Art is alive and well if you have the courage to stand up for what you believe in!! Thank you to everyone who helped us out by sleeping on couches and working long and unpaid hours to support Madame, who is not only here to disturb the peace but also to keep Art alive “She expressed herself on Instagram.

The first of the three images in the series shows Madonna posing in front of the camera while holding up the magazine’s cover. Klein can be seen holding a knife to the pop star’s throat in the second snap.

Many people chastised Madonna over the provocative photos she published with her 16.9 million Instagram followers.

“Turn your brain on. What you post is a knife to the throat of all the women who are being abused and murdered. a revolting statement, “According to one user.

“Any depictions of violence or injury towards women are not acceptable to me. You should be ashamed of yourselves “a single person wrote “So putting a knife in a woman’s neck is considered art? You make the patriarchal system very happy, “read a different comment

Several internet users chastised her for allowing her crew to labor for free.

“Why are you yelling from the rooftops that you gave people free jobs? “You two should have more regard for the people who helped produce your ‘ART,'” one user said, while another added, “You’re affluent.” I’m confident you’ll be able to pay.” One Instagram user wrote, “Pretty sure that’s just called labor exploitation.”