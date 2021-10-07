Following the revelation of her suicidal thoughts, Taraji P. Henson discusses mental health.

According to ET, Taraji P. Henson came up about her prior suicidal thoughts on Tuesday, revealing that she is now focusing on her mental health.

Henson, 51, told Kevin Frazier of ET that she is “much better.” She described what she was going through was known as “suicide ideation” and how it affects a person’s mind.

“It’s not that you’ll actually do it; it’s just things that run through your head when you’re at your lowest,” Henson explained. “And I knew that expressing it out loud and getting it out of my thoughts would deaden it for me since I’m in treatment,” she stated.

“Thank God she knew to go out to the specialists who could genuinely provide her help,” Tracie Jade, who is currently co-hosting Season 2 of “Peace of Mind With Taraji P. Henson,” added.

Henson described what happened after Jade expressed her anxiety “‘Don’t worry,’ I told them. I realize I need to say it out loud in order to hear how silly it sounds to myself. I hear it now and again, and it’s no longer such a weighty notion.” “Now that it’s out there, it’s like, “I don’t feel that way any longer.” I let it go “”said the actress.”

“Peace of Mind with Taraji” is a Facebook Watch series that explores numerous themes that have an affect on a person’s mental health. The show focuses on the personal tales and difficulties of African-Americans. It premiered in December 2020 and was renewed for a second season in August.

Henson will address themes such as social anxiety, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and gun violence in the upcoming season.

Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, Angela Simmons, and Karl Anthony-Towns are among the celebrities set to appear on the show.

Season 2 will air on Facebook Watch on October 11th.

In terms of Henson’s forthcoming films, she will contribute her voice to “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” an animated comedy film set to hit theaters on July 1, 2022. She’ll also star in “Annie Live!” a musical film premiering on NBC on December 2.