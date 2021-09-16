Following the performance of AC Milan, LeBron James singles out Liverpool’s star player.

Since his initial visit to Liverpool in 2011, LeBron James has made no secret of his admiration for the club.

James has been a Reds shareholder for ten years, having purchased a £4.7 million share in the club in 2011 before becoming a minor partner in the team’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, earlier this year.

Following Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League triumph over AC Milan on Wednesday night, the LA Lakers star took to social media.

The 36-year-old tweeted a ‘YNWA’ message in response to a video of Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrating Liverpool’s first goal against the Rossoneri.

Alexander-Arnold included a ‘King Emoji’ in the tweet.

After the presentation of Liverpool’s first home kit under their association with Nike in August last year, the Basketball superstar expressed his support for the club in a message to various US sports figures.

“I attended to my first game at Anfield nine years ago,” James stated in his message.

“I’ll never forget the atmosphere and the supporters as I walked through the Shankly Gates. It was an adrenaline rush and one of the most memorable sporting events I’ve ever witnessed.

“Liverpool FC is adored around the world, and I’ve seen firsthand how the community’s members make it so special.”

Fikayo Tomori deflected Alexander-cross Arnold’s into the net to open the scoring at Anfield Thursday night.

AC Milan rallied to take a 2-1 lead at halftime, but goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson in the second half put Liverpool on top of their Champions League group, which also includes Atletico Madrid and Porto.

The No.66 told the club website, “It’s a tough group.” “When all four teams were picked, everyone thought this group would be one of the most difficult overall.

“It’s not an easy game, and there are no guarantees.” It’ll be difficult; you’ll have to work hard for every point you get. We did quite well to get the three points.”