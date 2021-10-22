Following the latest injury update, the Everton loanee is expected to spend a ‘significant’ amount of time on the sidelines.

Lewis Gibson, on loan from Everton, is expected to miss a “significant” length of time with Sheffield Wednesday due to injury.

After failing to secure a regular position in the Reading team during their Championship season in 2020/21, the centre-back made a temporary move to the League One club in the summer.

Darren Moore gave the 21-year-old his first start of the season earlier this month, but he only lasted 45 minutes before being forced off due to injury.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday manager Steven Pressley has acknowledged that the defender could be out for a lengthy time, though he did not commit to a specific time frame.

“Lewis Gibson will be unavailable for an extended period of time, which is bad news for us.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell you how long that is.

“It was a muscle issue he sustained during the Bolton game. He’s just not able to return.” Gibson is on his third loan spell away from Everton in the previous three seasons, having impressing during his time with Fleetwood Town in the second half of the current campaign.