Following the government’s CO2 bailout, a minister states that Christmas is now “safe.”

After stepping in to fix the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) shortfall affecting food supplies, a government minister has stated that Christmas will not be canceled this year.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds in government money has been spent to help resume CO2 production at two of the country’s largest fertilizer factories, which produce the gas as a by-product.

Industry insiders warned that supply shortages may pose problems for shoppers in the run-up to Christmas, but Environment Secretary George Eustice indicated that would not be the case.

When asked if the holiday season was safe, Mr Eustice replied, “Yes, it is.” Of sure, Christmas is safe. However, there are issues in the food supply chain, which I do not deny.

“So labor pressures, a lack of labor availability, and logistical challenges are all producing some stress.

“It does mean that supermarket choice is slightly reduced in some regions compared to what it would normally be, but we’re working with the sector to ensure that we have all of the food we need on the shelves for those crucial weeks leading up to Christmas.”

Mr Eustice said the contract with the CO2 company may be worth “tens of millions of pounds,” but that the government needed to act now to address the situation.

“The truth is, if we didn’t act, some of the poultry processing plants would have to close by this weekend, or at the very least by the early part of next week, and then we’d have animal welfare issues, because there would be a lot of chickens on farms that couldn’t be slaughtered on time and would have to be euthanized on farms,” said the Environment Secretary. With pigs, we’d be in a similar predicament.

“We thought we needed to act because there would have been a significant animal welfare issue here as well as a major interruption in the food supply chain.”

Mr Eustice also claimed that rising CO2 prices would have little impact on food prices, claiming that any increase would be “small” and “negligible.”

However, the bailout will only last three weeks, with the government betting on the potential of.