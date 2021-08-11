Following the filing of a lawsuit against the Duke, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Andrew was sighted on his way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, barely one day after a sexual abuse complaint was filed against him.

According to People, the Duke of York was joined by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to Balmoral, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II is spending the summer.

Prince Andrew may be seen driving a Range Rover to the Scottish estate in images obtained by the Daily Mail, with Ferguson seated in the backseat.

Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, filed a complaint against Prince Andrew in federal court in New York on Monday, alleging that he forced her to have sex with him three times when she was under the age of 18 between 1999 and 2002.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” Giuffre stated in a statement to People on Monday. The wealthy and powerful are not immune from being held accountable for their conduct. I hope that future victims will understand that it is possible to regain one’s life by coming out and seeking justice rather than living in quiet and fear.”

There will be no comment on the suit, according to Prince Andrew.

In a statement to CNN in 2019, Buckingham Palace disputed Giuffre’s allegations, saying, “It is unequivocally denied that The Duke of York had any type of sexual contact or connection with Virginia Roberts.” Any assertion to the contrary is untrue and unsupported.”

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew and Ferguson have stayed friends and co-parented their two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princess Eugenie, 31, since their 1996 divorce.

Ferguson expressed her support for her ex-husband before their recent outing together, telling People, “Whatever issues he has, I will remain firm to the co-parenters (sic) that we are together.” I feel he is a lovely man who has been a wonderful father to his daughters.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ferguson discussed her friendship with Prince Andrew while promoting her new romance novel “Her Heart for a Compass.” They are content with their arrangement, according to the duchess, and practice the three Cs: “communication, compromise, and compassion.”

She told ET, “We are very happily divorced to each other.” “It appears to be effective. I’m sure he realizes I have a lot to do in the world. I’m a philanthropist who runs a business. I’m sure you’ve never heard of it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.