Following the controversial demolition of a cycling lane, Liverpool City Council has laid out its next moves.

Following the contentious demolition of the West Derby Road cycle lane, Liverpool City Council has revealed its next steps.

Following objections from residents and councillors, cabinet member Cllr Dan Barrington declared that one lane of the pop-up concept, which was implemented last year, would be removed.

Some, however, slammed the action, saying it made a mockery of the council’s climate change goals.

It also prompted problems with the government, which announced that funding for active travel programs in Liverpool would be delayed while the reasons for the lane’s removal were investigated.

Cllr Barrington provided an update on what the council plans to do next regarding cycling in the region today.

“Last week, I stated we’d be looking at other routes for cyclists when the temporary pop-up cycle lane on West Derby Road was removed,” he added.

“Highways officers are now working on ideas, and once they are finished, we will hold a comprehensive public consultation.

“Following the public consultation, we will look to implement work on site based on the comments we receive and any amendments that may be required.”

This process, he said, should take three months and coincide with the first phase of the new permanent cycling facilities on The Strand, which are part of a £22 million upgrade of the main waterfront route.

The most recent announcement did not leave many people impressed.

“So how many lives will be put in jeopardy while we wait three months?” Paul wrote on Twitter.

“You’d think any plans and discussions would have been undertaken prior to taking away a cycle lane,” another person commented.

The decision was dubbed “absolutely stupid jam tomorrow crap” by Twitter user Mounsey, who added, “The lane did 100,000 trips in the first year and would have done more in the second and third.”