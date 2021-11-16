Following the bombing of Liverpool Women’s Football Club, spiritual leaders claim that the terror suspect’s motive is unknown.

Police have named Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, as the culprit, and he is suspected of setting off the bomb in a cab outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

Al Swealmeen is linked to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street homes, having lived in Sutcliffe Street for’some time’ and’recently rented’ the Rutland Avenue apartment, according to Counter Terrorism Police.

Focus on the ‘Mother of Satan’ device used in the terror attack at Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital

A local taxi driver picked up a fare at a location on Rutland Avenue, according to Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of Counter Terrorism North West.

He then requested to be brought to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which was about a 10-minute drive away, and an explosion occurred as the cab approached the drop-off spot.

“We believe he lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for some time and had lately rented the Rutland Avenue address,” Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks, the senior investigating officer, said.

“We’re concentrating our efforts on the Rutland Avenue address, where we’ve recovered a number of valuable items.”

“We’re still looking for any information regarding this incident, and now that we’ve publicized his identity, any information the public has about Al Swealmeen, no matter how insignificant, might be extremely helpful to us.”

A cab pulled up at the main entrance to Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday and exploded, killing the 32-year-old believed to be in the vehicle.

David Perry, the taxi’s driver, escaped the initial blast and jumped from his vehicle seconds before it caught fire.

Specialist officers tried to unravel the suspected terrorist plot in the hours that followed, locking down streets in Kensington and near Sefton Park.

Armed police were observed in the neighborhood on Sutcliffe Street, and residents were advised to stay inside and away from the windows.

Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, has become a ‘central to inquiry,’ according to police, after a number of ‘valuable evidence’ and’significant objects’ were discovered.

