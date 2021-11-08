Following the Astroworld crowd surge, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott said they were unaware of any fatalities.

Until Travis Scott finished his act on stage on Friday night, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were ignorant of the fatalities caused by the crowd surge at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

On Sunday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a statement to her Instagram Story about the event.

“Travis and I are devastated and broken. Jenner added, “My thoughts and prayers are with anyone who lost their lives, were hurt, or were impacted in any way by yesterday’s tragedies.”

“It’s also for Travis, who I know genuinely cares about his fans and the Houston community. I want to be clear that we were unaware of any fatalities until after the concert, and in no way would we have kept recording or performing if we had known.” Jenner, who is expecting her and Scott’s second child, ended the message by expressing her condolences to the victims’ families.

Scott’s comments follow a series of Instagram stories in which he addressed the Astroworld festival crowd surge, which claimed the lives of eight people.

“All I want to do is send prayers to those who died last night.” “Right now, we’re attempting to identify the families so that we can help them get through this difficult time,” Scott said.

“My fans mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a pleasant experience, so whenever I hear something, I stop the show and assist them get the care they need… I could never understand the severity of the problem.”

After the throng rushed the stage, at least eight individuals died and about 300 were injured. According to reports, at least some of the deaths and injuries were caused by drug injections aimed at unwitting victims.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena disclosed facts regarding the incident’s cause during a press conference on Saturday.

“For whatever reason, the audience began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, compressing the people at the front,” Pena recounted. “They couldn’t get out of that scenario.” The causes of the deaths are still being investigated by Houston officials.