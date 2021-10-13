Following the announcement of a bisexual Superman, Dean Cain slammed DC Comics.

Dean Cain, who portrayed Superman on ABC’s “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” from 1993 to 1997, has attacked DC Comics for making the new Superman bisexual.

The 55-year-old actor says the comic book is “bandwagoning” rather than taking a “bold new route.”

According to the New York Post, he stated, “I don’t believe it’s daring or brave or some weird new approach.”

“Who’s surprised that Robin recently came out as bisexual? Captain America’s new incarnation is gay. In [the TV show]‘Supergirl,’ where I played the father,’ my daughter was gay “He went on to explain. “Perhaps they would have been daring or brave if they had done this 20 years ago.” The actor went on to suggest ways in which the comedy could have made the character more courageous. He speculated that it could have made Superman fight for the “rights of homosexual people in Iran,” where being gay may result in a person being thrown off a building.

He said, “They’re talking about having him battle climate change and refugee expulsion, and he’s dating a hacktivist — whatever a hacktivist is.”

Cain went on to say something about Afghanistan and migrants, saying that Superman could “fight the injustices that caused the refugees whose deportation he’s opposing,” and that “fighting them would be brave.”

He also said that Superman might have fought the Taliban for women’s right to go to school and work.

“Under the new nice and fuzzy Taliban, fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the opportunity to work and live, as well as the rights of boys not to be raped by males,” he continued. “That would take a lot of guts.” Tom Taylor, the writer for the DC Comics series, informed The New York Times on Monday that the new Superman would be bisexual, prompting Cain’s reaction. The official Twitter account for DC Superman released a poster showcasing the new Superman and his new love interest, Jay Nakamura, on the same day.

In the upcoming issue “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5”, which will be released on November 9, the new Superman will come out as bisexual.