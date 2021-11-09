Following Teresa’s engagement, Joe Giudice reunites with his eldest daughter Gia.

Joe Giudice had a great time in the Bahamas with his eldest daughter Gia.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 49, shared on Instagram that he and his first daughter, Teresa Giudice, also 49, had a beautiful reunion.

Joe posted a photo daughter Gia, 20, smiling at the camera while petting a puppy on Saturday. The businessman said in the caption that his daughter was adoring her new friend, who was still nameless.

Joe released a video of him and Gia greeting each other while gazing at the camera in a follow-up post. According to the photos, the two went out for some evening fun in Nassau. In the caption, he said, “Hanging with my [black heart emoji].”

Christian Carmichael, Gia’s boyfriend, could be heard in the audio and his hand could be seen at one time when he punched the buttons in the elevator for the father and daughter combination, albeit he was not visible in the video.

The former reality star revealed on Instagram a few days before their reunion that, in addition to catching up with his daughter in the Bahamas’ capital, he was also meeting her boyfriend.

He made fun of Christian in a video he published at the time, saying he was meeting “Danny” from the blockbuster movie “Grease.” He was actually referring to Christian and Gia’s Halloween outfit, in which they dressed up as Danny and Sandy.

Following their reunion, Joe sent a heartfelt message to his Instagram followers, reminding them of the things that they should appreciate in life.

“Life is brief; make the most of it.” Take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Anger is terrible, therefore get rid of it. Face it, fear is a horrible thing. The message said, “Memories are sweet; preserve them.”

Joe’s fans were overjoyed that he was able to bond with one of his kids, given that he is unable to return to the United States after being deported to his native Italy in 2019.

“It’s wonderful to see how much you adore your daughter.” One fan remarked on one of his recent posts, “Not every dad is there for their girls in this way.”

“They get along swimmingly with him!” Another person commented, “He’s fantastic, he’s fine, he’s amusing, and he’s a great guardian.”

Joe and Teresa have three other kids, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, in addition to Gia.

Meanwhile, Gia is on her way. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.