Following Teresa Giudice’s engagement, Joe Giudice posts a cryptic message.

Joe Giudice appears to have reacted to his ex-wife Teresa Giudice’s engagement news.

The 49-year-old former reality star posted a mysterious message on Instagram on Friday about being grateful for his personal battle.

“I’m grateful for my battle since I wouldn’t have discovered my strength if it hadn’t been for it,” he wrote on the site.

Joe’s post drew a lot of attention, with some tying it to Teresa, who is not only his ex-wife but also the mother of his four children.

“I’m sorry she gave up on you. It’s driving me crazy, and it has nothing to do with me. You’re a wonderful father. Joe [red heart emoji], I love you. One fan responded, “No one deserves what has happened to you.”

“I’m sure your heart aches a little…

“But at the same time… you have to be pleased for Teresa [red heart emoji],” someone else said.

Joe’s message came only days after Teresa Ruelas, 49, and Luis Ruelas, 46, announced their engagement while on vacation in Greece.

The engagement, which took place in a Porto Heli resort on Tuesday, was first reported by People. Sparklers, candles, roses, and fireworks were used in the lovely and dreamlike proposal, which was captured on camera by the outlet.

“It was very magnificent.” As Louie got down on one one, the coordinated fireworks show illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign. Teresa was taken aback by the engagement, according to a source.

Teresa’s first significant relationship since her divorce from Joe is with Ruelas. About a month after her divorce from Joe was finalized in September 2020, the mother of four began dating the businessman, who has two sons from a previous relationship.

Teresa and Joe, on the other hand, married in October 1999 and were married for 20 years until calling it quits in December 2019. According to Us Weekly, their breakup occurred after Joe was deported back to Italy following his prison sentence for fraud charges.

Teresa revealed on an episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” at the time that she wasn’t willing to commit to a long-distance relationship with Joe since she and her girls wanted to stay in the United States.

Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, are Joe and Teresa’s four children.