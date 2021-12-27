Following Suga’s positive test result, two more members of BTS have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

After returning to South Korea from the United States, three members of BTS tested positive for COVID-19, according to their management agency.

Big Hit Music revealed in a statement Saturday that RM, 27, and Jin, 29, both tested positive for the virus a day after fellow boy band member Suga, 28, did so on Friday.

According to the agency, all three BTS members have been immunized. In late August, they received their second round of vaccinations.

Suga, RM, and Jin’s symptoms were minimal or non-existent as of Saturday, and they were quarantining at home.

According to a statement received by Entertainment Tonight, RM originally tested negative and went into self-quarantine in his house after returning to South Korea from the United States on December 17 “following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period.”

However, the rapper’s test results came back positive when he underwent PCR testing on Saturday, just before the conclusion of his quarantine period.

Jin also tested negative after returning to his homeland on December 6 and before being released from self-quarantine. The musician, however, did another test on Saturday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and was found to be positive for COVID-19, according to the statement.

The first person to test positive was Suga. When he returned on Thursday, he took a PCR test, and the results came back positive the next day. According to CNN, Big Hit Music said in an earlier statement that the rapper was placed in quarantine and was receiving “at-home therapy” in compliance with the country’s health laws.

“The firm prioritizes the artists’ health, and we will do everything we can to assist Suga in his quick recovery.” “We will also work carefully to comply with the healthcare authorities’ recommendations and guidelines,” the management firm stated.

According to Big Hit Music, the three stars have not “had any communication” with other members of BTS since their return to South Korea.

The good COVID-19 test results come after the agency said earlier this month that Suga, RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, and V will be taking a “long period of relaxation” once their announced engagements are completed.

BTS will take their first significant hiatus since 2019 after completing their official scheduled activities, “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – L.A.” and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, according to the company’s statement.

"Despite the COVID-19 scenario, BTS remained active in 2020 and 2021 in order to engage with fans, and they produced brilliant results to secure their position."