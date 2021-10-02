Following Sharon Osbourne’s departure from ‘Today,’ Natalie Morales could take her position on ‘The Talk.’

Natalie Morales is leaving her job as an anchor on NBC’s “Today” show and is slated to join CBS’s “The Talk” to replace Sharon Osbourne.

Following an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Osbourne departed “The Talk” in March after endorsing Piers Morgan’s comments about doubting Meghan Markle’s mental health fight.

Morales is said to have issued an email to NBC employees on Friday informing them of her resignation.

“Where can you begin to express gratitude for 22 incredible years?” she penned in an email

“I recall my early days working at WVIT in Hartford, CT, then making the massive and — at the time — terrifying leap to MSNBC, where I landed golden tickets to the ‘Today Show’ and ‘Dateline.’ Never in a million years did I see myself like this when I was thinking about what I wanted to do when I grew up!”

Morales began his NBC career as an anchor on the network’s Hartford station, WVIT-TV, in the 1990s. By 2002, she was working for MSNBC as both an anchor and a correspondent.

In 2006, she became a national correspondent for NBC’s “Today,” and in 2011, she took over as the show’s anchor from Ann Curry.

By 2016, she had risen to the position of west coast anchor on NBC’s “Today.”

In an email to workers, Morales said, “This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, obstacles, travel, way too many early wake up calls, and yes, opportunities to observe history develop and to tell inspiring and meaningful stories that will always be in my mind’s highlight reel.”

“Speaking of that reel, I grew up alongside so many of your own children, and as my oldest son prepares to spread his wings and head to college shortly, I feel the time is perfect (before the second half of my life) to stretch my own wings and embark on a new adventure.”

Morales would join current co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila on “The Talk” if she is cast.

Morales is scheduled to return to “Dateline” for the remainder of the year.