Following severe rain, the Met Office expects a ‘chilly’ week for Liverpool.

Following a wet and windy start to the month in Liverpool, the Met Office predicts a “chilly” week.

This week, the region will see highs of 13°C and lows of 2°C, with the possibility of nighttime frosts.

As November arrived, Merseyside was hammered by excessive rain, causing homes and businesses to flood.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the region on Monday, as well as a flood alert.

Following intense rains, roads were flooded, and automobiles were spotted trying to maneuver the deep floodwaters at busy intersections.

However, the Met Office predicts that this will be the only rain we receive all week.

This evening and overnight, further showers are forecast, with some clear intervals possible, especially inland.

The Met Office stated in a statement: “Tuesday is continuing breezy, especially along the coast, and cool in well-protected inland regions. 2 °C is the minimum temperature.

“A calmer day with plenty of sunshine, fewer showers, and calmer breezes. The majority of the rains will occur along the coast. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius.

“Wednesday will be rainy once more, but Thursday and Friday will be dryer. Generally cool during the day, with the possibility of frost overnight if the sky remain clear.” A long-range prognosis expects an unstable start to the weather next week, with typical October conditions dominating.