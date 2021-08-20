Following reports of violence, police may search men and boys aged 14 to 35.

Following the violence in Anfield, police may stop and search men aged 14 to 35 in the coming 24 hours.

Following the violence in the area, Merseyside Police will implement a Section 60 in Anfield today, Friday, August 20.

Extra officers will be stationed in the area from 7 p.m. today until 7 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday, August 21) to give a visible presence and deal with any issues.

Hundreds of people sing “you can shove your dirty motorway” in defiance of the roadway.

When Liverpool takes on Burnley at Anfield tomorrow at 12.30pm, the order will be in place.

Lower Breck Road to the intersection of West Derby Road up the railway line and using the railway line as the border up to Townsend Lane turning left and meeting Lower Breck Road again are all covered by Section 60.

The order grants cops increased stop and search authority over males aged 14 to 35 in the area, with the goal of reducing serious violence.

“We’re establishing this Section 60 as an extra response to reports of violence in the area, a place where everyone should be safe,” Community Policing Inspector Andrew Lloyd said. This is one of the steps we’re taking to deter people who might try to carry firearms onto our streets.

“This behavior will not be permitted, and additional officers will be stationed in the area to search any persons or groups suspected of generating such problems, as well as to reassure the vast majority of law-abiding residents.

“This type of activity isn’t meant to annoy people going about their daily lives or to discourage young people from meeting up with pals. It’s simply a matter of taking steps to reduce violence and ensure that everyone feels comfortable in their homes.

“You may rest comfortable that if you provide us with any information regarding anti-social behavior or violence in your neighborhood, we will act.”

Any information about anti-social behavior can be submitted to the police via Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.