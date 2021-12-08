Following Randall Emmett’s split, Lala Kent posts a cryptic message about “narcissists.”

Lala Kent used her Instagram Story to publish a mysterious post on narcissists, which seemed to allude to her own experiences with ex Randall Emmett. The announcement comes after the star of “Vanderpump Rules” and “Midnight in the Switchgrass” called it quits a few weeks ago.

On Monday, Kent tweeted, “Narcissists live a second existence.” “They put up a show of artificial friendliness and charm in public, but behind closed doors they are snake-like, venomous, and cunning.” They are great manipulators who wreak havoc on people’s lives. Most importantly, they lack a sense of self, which explains everything.” “They change into a reflection of you to obtain fuel, which means they don’t actually exist as true personalities like we do, so how can someone be trusted in the first place if they have no identity?” she said, before adding a mind-blowing emoji. Danish Bashir, a narcissist abuse recovery practitioner, originally posted the post.

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator announced her divorce from Emmett, with whom she shares an 8-month-old daughter, Ocean, last month. They had been engaged for three years when they decided to break up.

A source informed US Magazine at the time that their breakup was due to a lack of trust. “Randall did not want to split, but it was Lala’s decision,” the insider said on Nov. 3 to the site. “The trust has been shattered. He’s been attempting to reclaim her.” Following their breakup, Kent has been “fully focused” on their kid, according to the source.

Kent reflected on her first holiday without Emmett over the Thanksgiving weekend. “She was chillin in my womb at this time last year, and all I could think about was, ‘at this time next year, my baby girl will be here,'” she wrote in an Instagram post in November.

“It seemed like the time had flown past. I’m in a totally different place now, with an 8-month-old baby, than I was last year, but I’ll say, I’m so pleased, and I’m so grateful,” she continued. The post was accompanied by a sweet photo of herself and her baby child.

After confirming their relationship earlier that year, Kent and Emmett announced their engagement in September 2018.