Following raids, underwater drivers scour the Liverpool canal.

Following a series of raids, an underwater police team was dispatched to search a canal near Liverpool.

On Friday, September 3, Merseyside Police officers and an expert underwater search team landed on Kirkdale.

Two warrants were executed in Kirkdale as part of the Safer Streets project, which was started in July to combat crime and anti-social behavior in the region.

In addition to the warrants, the force’s Underwater Search Team has been combing the canal, recovering ammo thus far.

Due to ‘police diving in progress,’ a notice near where officers were working warned residents not to use boats in the vicinity.

“We pledged in July that we would listen to the concerns of local residents, and today’s activity is just one example of us addressing some of those issues,” said A/Inspector Sean Harrison of Local Policing.

“We know that drug dealing can taint a town, so it’s critical that we have this two-way dialogue with the community so that we can understand the issues and take action, as we did today.

“By working together, we can improve the quality of life of local residents while also helping to revitalize their neighborhood and create a healthy community.”

As of now, no arrests have been made as a result of the warrants.

Liverpool City Council has also been undertaking street clean ups as part of the Safer Streets project, removing graffiti and trash from the region.

If you need to get in touch with the Kirkdale Local Policing Team, send an email to [email protected] or phone 101.