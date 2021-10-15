Following Rafa Benitez’s team news update, Everton anticipated their line-up versus West Ham.

When it comes to selecting his Everton starting lineup for this weekend’s Premier League match, Rafa Benitez will have a few choices to make.

The Blues will host West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon, in what will be their first match following the international break in October.

Everton will be seeking to move up the standings from their current fifth place position after going undefeated in their first seven league games.

Benitez will be without a handful of his key players owing to injuries, but he has received fitness improvements elsewhere.

Richarlison is on the mend after a knee injury, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still healing from a broken toe and quadriceps ailment.

Lucas Digne sustained a muscular injury while on international service with France, but he was able to return to full squad training in time.

Due to his late return from international duty, Yerry Mina is a question for the starting lineup, however he could make the bench.

Seamus Coleman and Alex Iwobi have both returned from injury and could feature against the Hammers.

Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Iwobi; Rondon.