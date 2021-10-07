Following R Kelly’s conviction for sex trafficking, YouTube has taken down his channels.

After the “R&B” artist was convicted guilty of sex trafficking last week, YouTube has permanently blocked R. Kelly’s channels. He will also be unable to create any new YouTube channels as a result of the restriction.

YouTube took down RKelly TV and RKelly on Tuesday, citing a breach of its terms of service. When a video related with R. Kelly channels is played, a notification appears that says, “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been canceled.” The now-defunct channels had a combined 5.1 million subscribers.

“Egregious conduct done by R. Kelly justify consequences above routine enforcement measures owing to a possibility for widespread harm,” YouTube VP of legal Nicole Altson said in a statement. In the end, we’re taking this action to protect our users in the same way that other platforms do.” R. Kelly’s channels were taken down by YouTube a week after a federal jury found him guilty of racketeering and eight counts of violating anti-sex trafficking laws. He will be sentenced on May 4, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

The platform said it removed R. Kelly’s channels in accordance with its “creator responsibility guidelines,” which prohibit “on-and/or off-platform behavior that we may consider to be inappropriate,” such as “intending to cause malicious harm to others,” “demonstrating cruelty,” and “participating in fraudulent/ deceptive behavior leading to real-world harm.”

Despite the fact that YouTube has permanently suspended R. Kelly’s channels, the singer’s songs will continue to be available on YouTube Music.

Meanwhile, following his conviction, a Morning Consult poll found that 44% of consumers of audio-streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music believe the firms should remove R. Kelly’s tracks from their collections.

R. Kelly was found guilty after decades of women accusing him of sex offenses, including child pornography. He was also accused of sexually abusing late “R&B” singer Aaliyah when she was just 13 years old in 1993.