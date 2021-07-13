Following Prince William’s tweet condemning racism, the Royal Family has been chastised.

Following a recent remark made by Prince William on Twitter, the British Royal Family has come under fire. The Duke of Cambridge condemned racism in a tweet, speaking out about the violent and racist slurs directed at three Black English soccer players after their loss to Italy on Sunday.

On Sunday, England’s national soccer team was defeated 3-2 by Italy in the European Championship. Some spectators hurled insults towards Black players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho after they failed penalty kicks during the game. The abuse prompted a formal police inquiry, which was later seen by Prince William, who attended the match with his wife, Kate Middleton, and son, Prince George. He added, “I am sickened by the racial insults directed towards England players following last night’s match.” “It’s completely outrageous that players have to put up with this heinous behavior.”

He went on to say, “It has to stop immediately, and all those responsible should be held accountable.” Prince William, who is presently the head of England’s Football Association, signed his tweet with a W to indicate that it was a personal comment.

Following his tweet, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall weighed in with a quote from Prince Charles’ address from last year, in which he praised the efforts of British Caribbeans who settled in Essex in 1948. The pair wrote on Twitter, “Recognizing the vast mix of cultures that make this country so special—and in many ways unique—lies at the heart of what we can be as a nation.”

Fans were outraged by their tweets and called out Prince William and the rest of the Royal Family for their hypocrisy.

Some also questioned why they are speaking out now rather than when Meghan Markle’s suffering was at its zenith while she was still in the United Kingdom.

“While I applaud Prince William for speaking out against racist insults directed at football players, where was this support when Meghan Markle was being bullied, to the point of contemplating suicide as a result of the comments?” one fan said.

Prince William is also accused of appreciating football players but not their people or background, according to one supporter. The fan said, “The black community would have embraced this speech from William if he had opposed racism in the UK.”

Meghan Markle spoke at detail about the prejudice she faced from the royal family and the public in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. Brief News from Washington Newsday.